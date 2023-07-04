Certified Homes Wins Two Awards As Most Trusted Real Estate Firm

Certified Homes has won two awards as the most trusted real estate firm by kenyans in diaspora and most affordable developer.

Certified Homes Ltd is a registered land selling company as well as a licensed developer dealing in sale of serviced and value added properties.

Certified Homes was recognized for its outstanding performance, integrity and ethical standards in its operations by Pacesetters Awards East African Chapter.

Pacesetters Award (PSA) is an annual Industry leadership Recognition program organized by Jubilant Stewards of Africa (JSA), a Non-Governmental Organization, to celebrate key industry leaders for their innovation, quality products, and service delivery, job creation, exemplary leadership, growing the economy, and transforming the society.

Certified Homes won two awards namely;

The Most Trusted Real Estate Company by Kenyans in Diaspora

The Most Affordable Real Estate Developer.

This asserts authority and confidence that our clients have bestowed upon us.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, the Managing Director Peter Nyaga dedicated the awards to the clients, prospective customers, staff, partners, and suppliers. He also thanked all the clients for investing in the firm.

The winners in various categories are carefully selected through a competitive and thorough process involving a public vote and a panel of judges.

This year’s survey started on April 2, 2022, and closed on April 30, 2023.

