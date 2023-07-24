Kenyan Diaspora Artist Wangari Mathenge Sells Painting For $100,00

A painting by a Kenyan Diaspora artist, Wangari Mathenge, was sold to Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, USA, for a price tag of Ksh14 million ($100,000).

Titled “Home Sweet Home” (After Seurat, Manet and Pippin), the painting depicts a family element of African-Americans after the second World War whereby they could enjoy freedom from oppression.

The 50-year-old’s painting is part of her spirited efforts to show artistic work that is etched deep into history and giving it a modern touch.

She noted that the painting was reserved for a museum due to its sheer size which would lock out private developers.

“I’ve been working on this for so many years, it doesn’t feel meteoric at all,” Mathenge stated.

Initially, three museums overseas had exhibited interest in the 193-square-foot painting but Crocker Art museum’s board member Simon Chiu moved with speed to secure the artwork by paying over Ksh14 million.

“She is still considered a young artist and just her work is really amazing,” Chiu said.

Mathenge got on Crocket’s radar after one of the museum’s curators, Fransesca Wilmott, toured her solo show in London in January 2023.

She said that she instantly fell in love with the artist’s work and included her in a wish list of artists whose work they hope to acquire.

Further, in mid-April 2023, the Crocket museum got wind of Mathenge’s solo exhibition in Los Angeles.

“We dug in right away to see if there’s any chance to acquire something. Given the quality of work and her connection to Sacramento, we’d been looking,” she said.

After engaging with Mathenge, they struck out a deal on how to bring the painting to Sacramento, California by August 2023. The painting will hang on the main wall near the entrance at Friedman Court.

Mathenge was born in Karen, Nairobi in 1973 and her family later relocated to London after her father was handed a diplomatic assignment.

At the time, she developed an interest in entrepreneurship and pursued a degree in Business Administration before shifting to San Diego, USA to pursue an MBA in Finance.

Mathenge, however, noted that she felt a need to switch courses and opted for law where she earned a degree from Georgetown University Law Centre. The artist became restless with her career as she felt helpless in finding her true purpose.

“I quickly realised I was just moving from thing to thing and not finding my place,” she stated.

She was convinced by a friend to join classes at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and embarked on her journey to art. Ever since, she has held solo exhibitions across London and USA.

