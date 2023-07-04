“A Good decision made at the wrong time, is a Bad Decision”

Happy New Month Investor.

Investing can be a daunting task, especially for beginners. There are so many different investment options available, and it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. Millions of people are new to investing every year, and there are plenty of resources available to help you get started.

In this piece, we’ll walk you through some tips that will lay a strong foundatio

n for your journey and set you on the path to success as a first-time investor.



Research Thoroughly – Take time to research and understand the land investment market. Define Your Investment Goals – Clarify your investment objectives and goals by determining whether you aim for long-term appreciation, income generation, or development opportunities.

Locatio n Matters – Look for areas with strong growth potential, proximity to amenities, transportation networks, and consider both current and future development plans in the area. Consider Your Budget – Determine your budget and explore financing options available to you by assessing how much you can afford to invest. Seek Pr

ofessional Advice – Engage professionals with expertise in land investments , such as real estate agents for provision of valuable insights, and guide you through legal processes. Evaluate Potential Returns – Assess the potential returns on your land investment.

This Month, Optiven Group is looking forward to recognising your efforts towards growing and developing yourself and encouraging you with a KSh 4000 Cash Back for every KSh 39,000 shillings you invest in its projects in June.

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#JijengeNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

Optiven: Essential Guidelines For First-Time Investors