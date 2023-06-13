GREAT News For Great Oasis Gardens – Nanyuki Investors

Optiven’s Great Oasis Gardens: A Project Update

Optiven, the leading real estate company in Kenya, last year launched a new project called Great Oasis Gardens in Nanyuki. The development is located on a 100-acre piece of land along the Nanyuki-Rumuruti Road, just a few minutes from the town center.

Great Oasis Gardens offers a variety of land sizes to suit different needs, from 1/8th acre to 5 acres. The land is flat and well-drained, with excellent soil quality. The development is also surrounded by beautiful scenery, including Mount Kenya, the Aberdare Ranges, and the Lolldaiga Hills.

Optiven had a number of amenities planned for Great Oasis Gardens, including a borehole water supply, an electric fence, and a security post.

This premier project now has a completed water tower with solar panels to tap green energy. The Great Oasis Gardens by Optiven has also received major value additions including an electric fence, uniformed security, compacted road infrastructure and ready title deeds.

Now with the newest water tower, investors can begin building their dream homes where bigger is better.

The development is also close to a number of schools, hospitals, and shopping malls.

Great Oasis Gardens is a great opportunity for those looking to invest in property in Nanyuki. The town is a popular tourist destination, and the real estate market is strong. With its beautiful scenery, excellent amenities, and convenient location, Great Oasis Gardens is a great place to build your dream home.

Here are some of the benefits of investing in Optiven’s Great Oasis Gardens:

Strategic location: Great Oasis Gardens is located in a prime location, just a few minutes from the town center and close to a number of schools, hospitals, and shopping malls.

Beautiful scenery: The development is surrounded by beautiful scenery, including Mount Kenya, the Aberdare Ranges, and the Lolldaiga Hills.

Excellent amenities: Optiven has a number of amenities planned for Great Oasis Gardens, including a borehole water supply, an electric fence, and a security post.

Strong real estate market: The real estate market in Nanyuki is strong, making Great Oasis Gardens a great investment opportunity.

If you are looking for a beautiful, convenient, and investment-worthy property in Nanyuki, then Optiven’s Great Oasis Gardens is the perfect choice for you. Contact Optiven today to learn more about this exciting new development.

With endless opportunities and large acreages, make your new aboard at the Great Oasis Gardens by Optiven today.

