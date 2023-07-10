Optiven Keeps the Promise to deliver title deeds to Diaspora in 2023

For starters we had a very encouraging welcome in the United States of America where hundreds of investors were able to receive the promise by Optiven to deliver title deeds. The joy for both the Optiven team and our valued customers was as palpable as it was repeated in all the states that we visited.

For me as CEO this was a dream come true and also a realization of our vision and mission as we work to empower Kenyans to invest back at home with ease, trust and comfort. We cannot thank each and everyone of you enough but we appreciate all of you who were able to meet with us in Boston, Atlanta, Alabama, Seattle, Minnesota and Delaware.

We continue to be available for you until July. For us at Optiven, Diaspora trips took a large part of our activities from America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the United Kingdom. The diaspora community received us well this June and we are indebted for the extensive support.

And we did not come back empty handed as Optiven received yet another diaspora award for its work in empowering Kenyans living and working in the Diaspora. This was at the KEMEN Annual Award ceremony held on 24/6/2023 for Optiven’s unwavering commitment to uplifting Kenyans within Kenya and abroad. From all of us at the Optiven Family, we remain humbled and grateful for this honor, thank you.

Finally, Optiven was able to open its doors at the coastal town of Mtwapa as it expands its operations to Mombasa. This development came just days after the official opening of Ocean View Ridge Vipingo. Already Optiven has been serving customer needs in the coastal region including sold out projects in Malindi Breeze phases 1, 2, 3 and 4.

This Month, Optiven Group is looking forward to recognising your efforts towards growing and developing yourself and encouraging you with a KSh 4000 Cash Back for every KSh 399,000 shillings you invest in its projects in June.

