Optiven Hosts Clergy In Mombasa: Empowering Churches to Become Home Owners 

Optiven Limited on 3rd July 2023 hosted over 200 Clergy for an empowerment breakfast in Mombasa. The event was an opportunity for the Clergy to learn what Optiven does in terms of providing ready to build projects to impacting the community by activating various philanthropy activities.

Apart from learning from Optiven the event further provided an opportunity to network especially for the Clergy serving the coastal region and to leverage on how they can work together to empower their congregants. Joe Alando, the General Manager at Optiven Global in Karen was the peer host for the event which was held at the Sun and Sand Hotel.

In his remarks to the attendees, Alando shared his desire to see the church from the leaders to the congregations empowered to become their very best. He advised that Optiven provides a myriad projects to ensure that as many investors as possible are able to invest in real estate and at their pace.

The event held in the north coast part of the region was graced by Bishop Phillips Katutu, a Trustee of the Optiven Group Foundation hosted by Mr. George Wachiuri, the Group CEO at Optiven. Addressing the Clergy, Katutu shared the involvement of Optiven at the grassroot level and in some of the remote parts of the country where the company’s impact continues to be felt.

He also took the opportunity to share his own experience on his investment journey with Optiven. As an investor, Katutu noted that there is not a single project under the Optiven portfolio that will not attract an investor and further increase in terms of profitability.

While giving his official address to the meeting, Wachiuri shared his journey in real estate noting that it had taken great favour from God to make Optiven the leading real estate company. He encouraged the Clergy to be keen on empowering their congregations to enable them improve their lives and the result being, an endowed community.

The culmination of the breakfast was a visit to one of the top projects by Optiven in the Amkeni area of Vipingo in Mtwapa. The Clergy took the time to engage with the Optiven team to better understand the project which is Ocean View Ridge VIPINGO with over 23% making the decision to invest with Optiven. A special consideration was extended to the pastors to cushion them while making this investment by giving them a 6 months free of interest contract for their investments.

