Alex Mwakideu: Small Misunderstanding Solved, Not Quitting Milele FM

Celebrated morning show host Alex Mwakideu has revealed that he is no longer following through his plan to leave Milele FM

In a statement he shared on Monday, the radio presenter thanked his fans for rallying behind him noting that he had solved a ‘small’ misunderstanding.

“Yooh, bado niko Milele FM. Kumbe munanipenda hivi… aaawwweeee… (Yooh, I am still at Milele FM. You supporters love me this much.),” stated the presenter.

“Thank you for all the phone calls and text messages. We had a small misunderstanding, which has been sorted. So we are now good to go!”

His change of heart came a few hours after he announced that he had parted ways with the Mediamax-owned station plainly insisting that it was time to move on.

Without giving details of his fallout with the station where he has worked for five years, Mwakideu thanked his supporters and reiterated that he was yet to narrow down on his next chapter after quitting the station.

“I say thank you to you listeners because without you there cannot be radio. You are the reason that we have a radio,” he remarked in the earlier post.

“Thank you. We did it. Page closed. Onto the next one.”

On August 8, another presenter, David Oyando alias Mulamwah, publicly cut ties with the station after serving for only one year and three months.

In his statement, the comedian who hosted a show between 1:00pm and 4:00pm every weekday noted that he fell out with the station’s management over a contract.

“I have officially quit Milele FM after 1 year and 3 months of service. We could not agree on some aspects of the contract and the scope of work hence calling it quits,” Mulamwah revealed in a statement shared by his management.

“Thank you so much Mediamax for the opportunity and also a big thank you to the colleagues who have been very positive.”

Mainstream media houses have seen a string of departures after experiencing tough business times occasioned by a shrinking advertising budget and rise in digital content creation.

Recently, Nation Media Group laid off nearly 15 correspondents with reports rife that a big name business journalist was on his way out of the Twin Towers.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source: https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

