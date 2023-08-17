Death Announcement: Body of Payne Isichi Muyale Stuck in the US

A grieving Kenyan family is reaching out to well-wishers, appealing for their assistance in raising Ksh3.6 million needed to facilitate the repatriation of their late son who lost his life in an accident on July 26 in the United States.

Payne Isichi Muyale had travelled to the US for further studies before tragically and instantly losing his life in a car accident.

Regrettably, the family now faces the overwhelming challenge of not only coping with the loss of their beloved son but also grappling with the financial aftermath.

The absence of insurance coverage has left them burdened with bills, compounding the emotional distress they are enduring.

Moreover, the International Mortuary Service has presented them with a Ksh1.4 million bill for the essential services required to repatriate Payne Isichi Muyale’s body back to Kenya.

Adding to the family’s sorrowful burden, at the time of Payne Isichi Muyale’s passing, he and his fiancée Ashley Handley were anticipating the arrival of their first child.

The baby will never get a chance to see his father with obstetricians projecting the due date for February 2024.

“Payne was a family man and also took care of his family as much as possible,” his Fiancée emotionally stated while asking for help.

Despite Ashley’s efforts in creating a GoFundMe campaign just 19 days ago, the contributions have amounted to only Ksh13,000, significantly falling short of the intended target.

“There is currently no service date, but we need to help him as soon as possible his body is still at the coroner’s office in Louisville Ky,” Ashley further stated.

In Kenya, Payne Isichi Muyale is survived by his father Matayo Muyale Isichi, two sisters, and a nephew, as shared by his fiancée, Handley.

Tragically, the family lacks the means to repatriate the young man who ventured to foreign shores in pursuit of a brighter future, only to have his aspirations abruptly curtailed..

Amidst this heart-wrenching situation, the family is appealing for help so that they can give their kin a decent send-off. Gofundme link for those touched to help-https://www.gofundme.com/f/payne-isichi-muyale

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

