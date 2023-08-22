Gachagua Says Azimio-Kenya Kwanza Talks Is A Waste Of Time

Gachagua reveals 3 personal demands Raila made to call off Maandamano: Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the ongoing bi-partisan talks between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions, stating that nothing will come out of the dialogue that was expected to unlock the standoff between the government and the opposition.

Speaking on Tuesday at the burial ceremony of the late Anne Musau, who is the mother of Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka (Kawaya), in Machakos, Gachagua said the talks were only meant to hoodwink Kenyans, since Azimio leader Raila Odinga has apparently met with President William Ruto and made his agenda clear on what he wants.

According to the deputy president, following the series of anti-government protests that had rocked the country, Mr. Odinga privately met with President Ruto in Mombasa where he agreed to call for a truce but on condition that his personal demands are met.

Gachagua claims, at the meeting, Odinga made personal requests that include a handshake that would see him get into a coalition government with President Ruto.

The DP added that Mr. Odinga also asked for three ambassadorial positions; demands that were all declined.

According to Gachagua, Odinga was only offered a send-off package on condition he retires politically.

The DP says in the agenda of the meeting with Ruto, the opposition leader side-lined his Azimio coalition co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka only to later have him be the Azimio coalition delegation leader at the bipartisan talks.

Gachagua, who was speaking at Kalonzo’s political stronghold of Ukambani, thus claims that the Wiper Party leader is once again being politically used and just like after the 2018 handshake he will be left in the cold with nothing to benefit his political backyard.

“These talks being led by Kalonzo, there is nothing to wait from there. 2018 Raila aliendea handshake na Uhuru, hakuambia Kalonzo…hakuenda nayeye. Akaenda akatengeneza deal yake na Uhuru wakamalizana. Projects zote alitoa kwa Uhuru akapeleka kwao. Kuna project alileta huku? Lakini nyinyi ata baada ya kufanyia nyinyi hivo, mkamtafuta mkaanguka nayeye.”

“Now ametafuta Rais juzi, hakukuja na Kalonzo. Hakuna mambo ya Kalonzo aliongea. Aliongea mambo yake, ya mtoto wake na bibi yake na watu yao. Sasa hii mazungumzo ametuma Kalonzo… pale kwa agenda hakuna mambo ya maji ya ukambani, mbolea, ama bara bara. Kwa hiyo mazungumzo, nini iko hapo ya wakamba?” Posed Gachagua.

He added: “Sasa Kalonzo, kiongozi wa heshima, mtu amesoma, mtu wa sheria, amepewa agenda kwenda kuzungumza mambo ya kuzunguka round. Raila hakuna kitu anatafuta, alitaka tumpatie serikali nusu mkate tukasema hakuna. Alitaka ati handshake tukamwambia hakuna. Akasema ambassador tatu tukamwambia hakuna. Tukasema ukitaka pesa kidogo ya kukula we can discuss, ukienda nyumbani. Aende akiendanga.”

The deputy president went on to state that the government’s priority at the moment is delivering on its agenda to Kenyans and not the bi-partisan talks at Bomas which he termed as a ‘waste of time.’

“Nothing will come out of those talks. It is a waste of time. I’m telling you as deputy president of the Republic of Kenya. So nyinyi wakamba mgojee mazungumzo mtakuja kututafuta sisi because there will be nothing.”

“Ile mazungumzo Kalonzo ametumwa, hapo hakuna kitu ya kuzungumza. Raila tayari alisema mambo yake. Alimalizia Mombasa. Hii ni mambo tu ya kuzungusha wakenya. There is nothing. Na ndio maana umeona sisi tumetuma Kimani Ichung’wa, Cheruiyot, Mbarire…. Mimi na Rais tuko kazini. Mazungumzo ikiendelea kesho tutakua Nakuru, kesho kutwa tutakua Baringo, siku ya Saturday tutakua Busia mambo ya maendeleo,” said the DP.

By Benjamin Muriuki

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

