The Gracias Christmas Cantata, featuring the world-renowned Gracias Choir, is composed of the Nativity told in the Oratorio “Messiah”.

Through the Cantata, we want to commemorate the birth of Jesus and be reminded that true change only originates from our Lord. Like how the dirty manger vividly exemplifies a hopeless world that became full of blessings when Jesus came, the Gracias Christmas Cantata will transform our community into radiant righteousness.

The message of the Cantata will instill hope and peace in your heart. The following is the tentative schedule for the Christian Leaders Fellowship reception that will be taking place before the Christmas Cantata:

4:00 – 4:30 | Sign-in & Refreshments Served

4:30 – 4:40 | Christmas Cantata Preparation Testimony

4:40 – 6:00 | Mind Education Presentation, Empowerment Talk

6:00 – 6:30 | Breakout Session

6:30 – 6:45 | Move to Cantata Venue

Our greatest wish is to gather and worship the Lord altogether. I believe that this gathering will be of great spiritual benefit for all who believe.

If you are planning to attend the Reception for Christian Leaders and/or the Gracias Christmas Cantata, please contact us at the number or email below.

We look forward to seeing you and your wonderful congregation at the 2023 Christmas Cantata.

Good News Washington Church

Christian Leaders Fellowship

Cell: 703-973-7975

Invitation to the 2023 Christmas Cantata Reception in Washington DC