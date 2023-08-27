Kenyan Man collapsed and died Upon Arrival At JFK Airport NY

A Kenyan family is mourning the untimely death of their kin who had travelled from Nairobi to New York City in The United States of America.

The man named Stafford Osore, aged 36, collapsed and died at John F. Kennedy International Airport shortly after arriving from Kenya.

According to sources, Mr. Osore had traveled from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and had a layover in Dubai with Emirates airline before reaching the airport in New York. Unfortunately, he was unable to leave the airport and passed away there.

After arriving at the airport, Stafford took to their family’s WhatsApp group to inform them of their safe arrival, as shared by Mr Felix Osore his brother who stays in New York, who had gone to pick him up.

Mr Felix eagerly waited for his brother as he was unaware of his collapse and subsequent medical attention while waiting for him at the airport.

He told the source of this information that he was in the company of his two children – a 7-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter during the trip to the airport.

According to him, he arrived at the designated meeting place at 3:30pm, even before his brother had sent a message confirming his safe arrival.

However, around 4:33pm, Mr. Felix became concerned when his brother did not show up at the waiting area.

He reached out to him through the family WhatsApp group, but received no response. When he tried calling him, the phone went unanswered.

Mr. Felix said that his son also suggested that perhaps their uncle was not actually at the airport, and they should just go back home.

However, he told his son to relax assuring him that everything was okay with the uncle. Despite this, he was disturbed and felt that something was no right.

Felix then drove from New York to New Jersey in order to drop off the children. He informed his wife that he had safely brought the kids back home noting that he would be heading back to the airport to search for his brother.

While driving back to the airport, he received a phone call from the New York Port Authority. They inquired about his relationship with Mr Stafford.

Mr Felix clarified that they were indeed related and stating that he was almost at the airport as planned, intending to pick up his brother.

It was during this conversation that he learned the devastating news that his brother had collapsed upon arrival at the airport, was immediately rushed to the hospital, and unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/

