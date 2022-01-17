Kenyan man charged in fatal hit-&-run of 7-year-old girl with autism in GA

A Kenyan Diaspor man David Ngugi, was arrested Saturday January 15 th 2022 in connection to a Cobb County hit-and-run that took the life of a 7-year-old girl with autism last week, according to police.a

David Ngugi, 47, of Acworth, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run after video evidence helped investigators track down the driver, a news release states. He is being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond, online records show.

According to ajc.com, the girl, whose name has not been released, was walking near her Acworth home Jan. 9 when she was hit in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road, police said. Her parents were not aware she had left her home.

Her body was discovered about 10:16 p.m. on the southern edge of the road, east of McEver Woods Drive, police said.

