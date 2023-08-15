Microwave Explosion: Kenyan Man Mlati Gibson Mjomba Dies in Dubai

The Kenyan community in Dubai is mourning the death of Mlati Gibson Mjomba, known affably as “Obama,” who tragically died in what authorities suspect to be a microwave explosion.

Details indicate that the tragic incident occurred at his residence in Alnahda 1, Sharjah, on Saturday, August 12.

Obama died of suspected explosion

Faridah Nicholas, one of the Kenyans in the UAE told TUKO.co.ke that the 50-year-old is suspected to have met his death after a microwave burnt out and exploded.

“He was staying alone, so by time people were coming to save him, he was already gone,” she revealed, adding that Obama had been okay and healthy before his demise.

Faridah disclosed that Obama relocated to the Middle East in 2002 and had not only worked with different companies but was looking to join new company next month.

Friends and acquaintances described him as a friendly and outgoing person who had made a significant impact on the lives of fellow Kenyan based in the country.

Family seeking financial help As of the time of filing this story, family and friends were working on Obama’s death certificate and no objection certificate before the body is released.

A rough estimate shows that the family needs AED 50,000, which is the equipment of nearly KSh 2.2 million to transport the deceased man’s body home in Taita Taveta.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched investigations into the exact cause of the death, with a forensic report expected tomorrow.

“As we wait for the forensic report, the family is humbly requesting for your support financially for his body to be repatriated,” reads part of the message on the WhatsApp group.

M-pesa contributions can be channeled to his brother Simon Mjomba 0741131568, or deposited to Dubai Islamic Bank under the name Simon Oscar Mjomba, Account Number 080580131264001, IBAN AE630240080580131264001.

By Hillary Lisimba

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Microwave Explosion: Kenyan Man Mlati Gibson Mjomba Dies in Dubai