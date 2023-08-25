Raila Blasts DP Gachagua Over claims of Secret Meeting With Ruto

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over claims that he secretly met with President William Ruto in Mombasa in July.

Addressing mourners during the burial ceremony of freedom fighter Brigadier John Kiboko on Friday, August 25 in Olkalou Nyandarua County, Raila asked the Deputy President to stop being worried about the ongoing bipartisan talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.

The opposition leader also maintained that he is not interested in sharing the government with Kenya Kwanza.

“I want to tell you not to be worried. We don’t want half of the government. I do not want the position of the prime minister; I have grown beyond all that, so take it easy and do not say, Oh, they want a coalition government, he has spoken with Ruto. When did I meet with Ruto?” Raila posed.

The opposition chief asked Gachagua to let the Kimani Ichung’wah and Kalonzo Musyoka led the committee to negotiate.

“Leave Kimani Ichung’wah and Kalonzo to talk. You, Ruto and I should stay out of the ongoing talks,” Raila added.

Gachagua on Tuesday claimed that the former Prime Minister secretly met with President Ruto and tabled his agenda.

The DP also said nothing will come out of the ongoing bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio.

“Hakuna kitu hapo ya kuzungumza, Raila tayari alisema mambo yake, alimalizia Mombasa. Hii ni mambo tu ya kuzungumza there is nothing. Ndio maana sisi tumetuma Kimani Ichungwah, Aaron Cheruiyot na Cecily Mbarire mimi na Rais tukiendelea na Kazi,” said Gachagua.

By Ezra Nyakundi

