The Mama Boyz Mashinani Initiative Takes a Stand for Rescuing a Generation
“Empowering the Boy Child: On Saturday at Ruthigiti Stadium in Kiambu County, an initiative with an evocative message was launched (The Mama Boyz Mashinani Initiative). Spearheaded by H.E. Pastor Dr. Dorcas Rigathi, spouse of the Deputy President, the initiative aims to take back the boy child from the clutches of substance abuse and the dark corners of despair.
