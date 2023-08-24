The Mama Boyz Mashinani Initiative Takes a Stand for Rescuing a Generation 

“Empowering the Boy Child: On Saturday at Ruthigiti Stadium in Kiambu County, an initiative with an evocative message was launched (The Mama Boyz Mashinani Initiative). Spearheaded by H.E. Pastor Dr. Dorcas Rigathi, spouse of the Deputy President, the initiative aims to take back the boy child from the clutches of substance abuse and the dark corners of despair.

Kiambu is no stranger to the debilitating effects of youth unemployment and the siren song of Nairobi’s allure. Many of its youth , seeking better opportunities in the capital, tragically find themselves in a mire of drugs, alcohol, and immoral behavior. The snares of these vices aren’t just a modern issue. Historically, when dark forces have sought to destabilize societies, they have consistently targeted the male gender. Today, these forces use alcohol and drugs to weaken our men’s roles as providers, leaders, and pillars of the community.

Kiambu Woman Representative, Anne Wamuratha, a staunch supporter of the boy child’s cause , perfectly captured this sentiment when she expressed, “The fight for the boy child is a fight for our families.” Indeed, the plight of the boy child impacts not just individual lives, but the very fabric of our communities. Wamuratha’s steadfastness in championing this cause, from her early radio campaigns to the grassroots level, is a testament to her unwavering commitment.

And she is not alone. Kiambaa MP, John Kawanjiku, proposed a bold move to curb alcoholism by reducing easy access to alcohol in local areas. Instead, relocate bars to towns, where a conscious effort is required to indulge in drinking. This isn’t a battle against businesses but a fight against rampant alcoholism.

Gatundu South MP, G.G. Gakombe, further highlighted a cultural challenge where the Kikuyu community’s traditions can inadvertently foster alcohol consumption. While acknowledging the shared problems in regions like Kikuyu and Gatundu South, he emphasized the need to create employment opportunities for the rehabilitated youth, tapping into the resources of TVET institutions under county governance.

Deputy County Commissioner of Kikuyu Sub-County, Eric Wamulevu, underscored the forgotten plight of the boy child. With 70% of the county grappling with the menace of illicit brews and drugs, community involvement remains paramount. As Wamulevu astutely remarked, a society that neglects its youth is one without a future.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi emphasized the church’s stance in this battle, stating, “We must join hands to fight this menace. As a church, we have made a decision to rescue our children.” The church’s involvement underscores the importance of a united front in this crusade.

In the end, the boy child agenda requires bold, deliberate choices. Choices to grow men who serve as society’s moral compass. Choices to break the vicious cycle of drug abuse and mental health issues. With collective resolve, we can foster a generation of men empowered physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Let’s heed the call, for the future of our boys, our families, and our nation depends on it.

By Timothy K. Nyenjeri

