Tragic Motorcycle Accident: Andrew Thuo Wambugu of Newark Delaware 

It is with humble acceptance of Gods will that we inform you of the passing of Andrew Thuo Wambugu of Newark DE after a tragic motorcycle accident. He was husband to Sara Wambugu and Father to Kaylee, Ethan, Mason and Mia.

He was a son to Paul Wambugu and Eunice Wambugu.

He was a brother to Philip Wambugu “Philo” of Delaware, James Gathere Wambugu (Steve) of Lowell and Nick Kariuki Wambugu of Delaware.

For encouragement you can reach members of the family at the following numbers:

Sara: 484-274-9502

Phil: 610-733-8633

James (Steve): 978-761-6411

You can send your financial support support to Chris, Eva or Mukami at the Cashapp details below:

*Chris’ Cashapp ID: $christhuku

*Eva’s Cashapp ID: $evawambui

*Mukami’s CashappID: $Mucash

Please feel free to share this message by sharing the join link below. Thanks and be blessed.

To the Wambugu’s, we grieve with you and pray for God’s overwhelming peace over you during this difficult time.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

