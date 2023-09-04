It is with great sadness and humble hearts that we are forced to announce the untimely passing of our dear Gerald Gathura Githieya.

Gathura was the beloved son of Rev. Dr. Francis Kimani Githieya and Marie Githieya of Jonesboro, GA.

Gerald was the cherished uncle to Elijah Kimani Githieya as well as a treasured brother to Carolyn Wambui Githieya, Benson Kimani Githieya and Sarita Patterson Githieya.

Gerald’s smile will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate to cross paths with him.

Gerald went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Gerald had a community of family and friends across the globe who cherished him.

Zoom: Gerald’s Homegoing Prayers

Prayers will be held on the zoom

Topic: Gerald Githieya Homegoing Prayers

Time: Sep 3, 2023 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83033622436?pwd=ZHFCR1JtKzg1WVpNZXNtci8xc1Mvdz09

Meeting ID: 830 3362 2436

Passcode: 864697

Viewing/Wake

Gerald’s viewing will be on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 4pm – 7pm.

Funeral/Repast

Gerald will be laid to rest on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11am with a repast to follow the service.

The viewing, the service and the repast will be held at

Fairview Memorial Gardens

376 Fairview Road

Stockbridge, GA 30281.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeralhomes/georgia/stockbridge/horis-a-ward- fairview-chapel/7128

The family is extremely grateful and humbled by everyone that has inquired on how to make a contribution.

Financial Support

Feel free to send any contributions to the

Zelle account linked to geraldgithieyahomegoing@gmail.com.

Contacts:

1) Tito – (404) 312-4438

2) Sarita – (678) 994-7166

3) Ben – (404) 354-6189

4) Carolyn – (404) 981-6370

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement: Gerald Gathura Githieya of Jonesboro, Georgia