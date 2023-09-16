Death Announcement: Mary Wangari Ouma Of Bethlehem, Georgia 

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Mrs. Mary Wangari Ouma who rested on 9/11/2023 in Bethlehem, Georgia after a cancer battle bravely fought.

She was a loving wife to Caleb Ouma, a loving mother to TD, Steve & Valerie Ouma. She was a sister, auntie, and friend to so many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation is at the Ouma residence:

1531 Dillard Heights Dr.

Bethlehem, GA 30620

Contributions towards the funeral arrangements and family support may be send via: Zelle-Benson Mburu

469-668-3603. Cashapp-469-668-3603

$BenMburu

GoFundMe Page https://www.gofundme.com/f/ mary-ouma-funeral-expenses? utm_campaign=p_lico+share- sheet-first-launch&utm_medium= social&utm_source=whatsapp

Thank you and may God richly bless everyone!

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

