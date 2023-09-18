Death Announcement Of Jane Wambui Kimotho Of Milton Keynes, UK

By Diaspora Messenger
0

It is with great sadness and humble acceptance of God’s will to announce the death of Jane Wambui Kimotho of Milton Keynes on 12th September 2023 at Milton Keynes hospital.

Jane was loving mother to Faith and Mary Kimotho.
She was sister to Ann Gachago of Cardiff UK, among others. Aunty to Patrick Ranji (Pato) of California USA among others

Further details to follow.

Please keep the family in prayers during this difficult time.

We humbly request for your prayers and financial support  to the family to give Jane a befitting send-off.

Account details
Faith N Kimotho
Sort code: 04- 00-03
A/c : 43243801

For more information, contact
Cecilia Gatehi – 07904765658

We loved Jane, but God loved her most.
Rest in peace, our dear Jane.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

