President William Ruto on Thursday cracked up a crowd that was attending Africa food systems summit in Dar es Salaam Tanzania.

This is after the host President Samia Suluhu mentioned the word ‘Azimio’ in her speech.

The phrase refers to the opposition coalition in Kenya that has been giving Ruto a hard time.

ODM leader Raila Odinga used the Azimio coalition ticket in running for the presidency against Ruto.

When it was his turn to address the summit, the President confessed that he had become afraid that the word Azimio had made its way to the summit.

“Nimeskia kwa taarifaa yako umerudia azimio, Azimio. Hawa watu walikuwa na Azimio.. Sasa nikapata kidogo wasiwasi… kwa sababu kule kwetu, Azimio ni mambo ingine,” he said.

Ruto, seemingly in jest, went on to say he thought the Tanzania’s President was referring to the Azimio coalition in Kenya which he described as chaotic.

“Azimio ni chama ya Upinzani huko kwetu na inafujo kweli. Lakini nimeelewa tena kumbe azimio inaweza kuwa mambo mazuri,” he said.

Ruto had joined other heads of state and government for the 13th Africa Food Systems Summit hosted by President Suluhu.

The summit came after the conclusion of the African Climate Summit held at KICC, Nairobi.

The Food summit was held at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

It was attended by several heads of State including Ruto.

The summit’s theme is “Recover, Regenerate, Act: Africa’s Solutions to Food Systems Transformation”.

It sought to build back better food systems and food sovereignty with youth and women at the centre.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

President Suluhu’s mention of the word ‘Azimio alarms Ruto