Death Announcement: Robert Mokaya Rosana of Smyrna Delaware 

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our brother Robert Mokaya Rosana (Roba) of Smyrna DE, on Tuesday 9/5/2023. Robert is survived by his wife Delphine Ongaki and 4 children – Derek, Edward, Zachary, and Ruth. He is inlaw to Rosemary and Mel Bosire; Kefa, Roy, & Robert Achenchi, and Steve, Phillip, Erwoti, & Triza Onsomu.

Family and friends are welcome to console the family: daily 6pm-8pm. 615 red timber Lane, smyrna DE 19977.

Any virtual meetings to be announced later.

The family is requesting for support to cater for Robert’s funeral arrangements. Your support will be highly appreciated.

Please cash-app: Melchizedec @ https://cash.app/$Mel254

God bless you and thank you for your support during this difficult time.

Psalm 34:18

“The Lord is close to the broken-hearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed”

For more information:

Mel: +1 (267) 400-0255

Rosemary: 1 (201) 673-2634

Delphine: +1 (302) 256-3597

*CLICK TO JOIN*

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Robert Mokaya Rosana of Smyrna Delaware