Quincy Timberlake’s Son Joins Aeronautical School After Fundraiser

Quincy Timberlake, the son of controversial Pastor Quincy Timberlake and stepson to Esther Arunga, has officially joined the Kenya Aeronautical College based at Wilson Airport.

In a statement, journalist and lawyer Wahome Thuku noted that Quincy will pursue a four-year engineering course.

Thuku, who helped organise a fundraiser to benefit the three children, noted that the team spent Ksh400,000 to enroll the 19-year-old to college.

“We have spent close to Ksh400,000 to get him to join the college. That will take him one year. We hope to put him through for two years then do another fundraiser. He will be in China for the last two years,” stated the lawyer.

“I am almost in tears. Without you folks, this young man would never have even dreamt of getting there. Not even a dream. With all his brilliant brains he would have wasted always in the streets of Nairobi.”

On August 4, Kenyans of goodwill contributed Ksh1 million for the benefit of the three children left behind by the pastor.

At the time, Thuku followed up on the lives of the children sired by Arunga’s estranged husband, Quincy Timberlake and his first wife, the late Rose Mweni Gideon, and ascertained that they were struggling to access basic needs and education.

Timberlake, an activist and former presidential aspirant, married Rose Mweni Gideon in the 1990s.

The two lived together in Komarock, Nairobi, and were blessed with three sons. He, however, deserted them in 2009 for Esther Arunga, then a KTN anchor.

“Your contribution has hit way past half a million shillings. I’ll give a better breakdown of how many people have contributed and the average figures of your contributions,” Thuku announced at the time, just an hour after sharing their status.

Arunga and her husband moved to Australia where they ran into more trouble after they were apprehended for the death of their son, Sinclair.

The former news anchor implicated Timberlake in the death of her son refuting her earlier testimony that the child fell down a flight of stairs.

In his latest post, the lawyer further noted that the well-wishers had helped the daughter of Dorcas Mallei enroll to Thika Technical College.

Contributions made to facilitate her admission exceeded Ksh110,000.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

