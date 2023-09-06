Jalang’o: ODM Party Expels 5 Rebel MPs for Defying Party Position

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Jalang'o: ODM Party Expels 5 Rebel MPs for Defying Party Position
Jalang’o: ODM Party Expels 5 Rebel MPs for Defying Party Position

The ODM Party National Executive Committee (NEC) has expelled MPs; Jalango, real name Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe (Lang’ata), Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County) from the party.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms on Wednesday, September 6, the ODM NEC stated that the five MPs openly associated with and supported activities of a rival political party which is a violation of the ODM party constitution.

The committee also noted that the rebel MPs also opposed lawful decisions made by the ODM party organs.

The ODM NEC said the five are deemed to have resigned from the party and directed their names to be removed from the party register.

“The NEC decided that these members i.e Hon. Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County) and Hon. Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe (Lang’ata) be deemed to have resigned from the party. The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party,” the statement read.

The committee at the same time fined Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Rongo MP Paul Abuor Ksh 1 million within sixty days over the same accusations after they appeared before the Disciplinary Committee in person and offered explanations.

Related Posts
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Why Jalang’o missed the star-studded Ida Odinga’s…

NEWS

Jalang’o And Raila Share A Platform At A Birthday…

KENYA NEWS

Jalang’o’s Message to Raila Odinga-I Am Not A…

NEWS

Jalang’o Says Ruto Must Be Supported to Deliver His…

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris was also fined Ksh 250,000 over supporting the Finance Bill 2023 at the National Assembly.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Jalang’o: ODM Party Expels 5 Rebel MPs for Defying Party Position

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More