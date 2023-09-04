VIDEO: Ruto Drives Self in Tiny Electric Car to Climate Summit at KICC

VIDEO: Ruto Drives Self in Tiny Electric Car to Climate Summit at KICC

President William Ruto on Monday decided to be his chauffeur as he anticipated the opening of Africa’s first Climate Summit.

A few minutes after 8 am, the President left the State House in an electric car and drove himself.

Ruto is expected to officially open the Africa Climate Summit.

The five-day event is happening at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The inaugural Africa Climate Summit, championed by Ruto aims to address the increasing exposure to climate change and its associated costs, both globally and particularly in Africa.

The summit is expected to also look into ways of helping African countries vulnerable to adverse effects of climate change cope with the same.

It will also serve as a platform to inform, frame, and influence commitments, pledges, and outcomes, ultimately leading to the development of the Nairobi Declaration.

Over 30,000 delegates including over 25 heads of state and government are expected to attend the event.

On Saturday, September 2, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen assessed the preparations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) ahead of the international arrivals.

This morning I inspected the ongoing works at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in preparation for the upcoming Africa Climate Summit. I have instructed the management of Kenya Airports Authority led by the acting MD and JKIA to ensure that there is seamless facilitation… pic.twitter.com/6kyLLNmPFC — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) September 2, 2023

By MAUREEN KINYANJUI Ne

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

VIDEO: Ruto Drives Self in Tiny Electric Car to Climate Summit at KICC