Kenya Government Ready to Evacuate Kenyans From Israel

The Kenyan government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday, that plans were underway to evacuate Kenyans at the slightest notice.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Roseline Njogu, Principal Secretary of the State Department of Diaspora Affairs, explained that a multi-agency steering committee was in operation concerning the well-being and possible evacuation of Kenyans in the region.

The multi-agency steering committee is spearheaded by the PS and comprises of different government agencies, departments, and ministries.

“We are monitoring the situation and if it calls for that we are ready to. We are doing other preparatory measures and speaking with both the Embassy on the ground,” PS Njogu told Kenyans.co.ke.

PS Njogu assured the nation that all Kenyans who have been registered with the embassy are accounted for and well.

She explained that the ministry and the embassy were monitoring the situation in real time taking into consideration we were in the middle of a conflict.

The PS added that there are currently 510 registered Kenyans in Israel and there were no reported casualties.

“There might be a little more but these are the ones who have registered. We have reached out and sent a communication to anybody else who might be in that region,” she revealed the measures in place to make sure every Kenyan was safe.

PS Njogu explained that half of Kenya’s population in Israel were students doing training in the agricultural sector.

A sizeable number of the remaining Kenyans worked with international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and multilateral organisations like the United Nations.

The rest work in healthcare and hospitality according to the PS.

Kenyans in Israel are advised to reach out to the embassy through +972 54-906-0910, +972 54-707-5958 and +254 114 757 002

Additionally, they can reach the Embassy through the email address diaspora@mfa.go.ke

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenya Government Ready to Evacuate Kenyans From Israel