Mutahi Ngunyi to Ruto-Tell Us What You Have Done in the Last One Year

Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi now wants President William Ruto to address the nation and detail how he spent trillions of shillings of the Kenyan budget.

In a statement on his X platform, Ngunyi said the constitution requires the President to issue the State of the Nation Address at least once a year to enumerate his achievements and plan for the county

“Dear Ruto: Where is the State of the Nation Address to Parliament? Article 132 of the constitution demands that the President reports on what he has done with 3 Trillion shillings annually,” Ngunyi said.

“After one year, Sir, you have done a lot. But you have not told us what. Speak to us.”

Section 132 of the Constitution requires the President to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The same Section (b) requires the president to address a special sitting of Parliament once every year and may address Parliament at any other time

Once every year the president is expected to report, in an address to the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realisation of the national values, referred to in Article 10.

The President is also expected to publish in the Gazette the details of the measures and progress and submit a report for debate to the National Assembly on the progress made in fulfilling the international obligations of the Republic.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

