Naomi Shaban Back in Govt: President Ruto Makes New Appointments

President William Ruto has appointed former Taveta Member of Parliament Naomi Shaban as the chairperson of the Tobacco Control Board.

According to a gazette notice issued on Friday, October 13, Shaban will serve in the position up to July 12, 2025.

The former MP will replace Khama Rogo whose appointment was revoked by President Ruto.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Naomi Shaban to be the Chairperson of the Tobacco Control Board, with effect from the 13th October, 2023, up to the 12th July, 2025. The appointment of Khama Rogo (Dr.) is revoked,” the notice read.

The Head of State appointed Mount Kenya University founder Dr Simon Gicharu to be the chairperson of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, for a period of three years.

The billionaire will take over from Professor Elishiba Njambi Kimani whose appointment was revoked.

Ruto also appointed Job Chirchir to be the Chairperson of the Water Services Regulatory Board for a period of three years replacing Gicharu.

The President further appointed Titus Kipkoech Korir as the chairperson of the Kenya Forest Service, for a period of three years.

In other appointments, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki appointed former Jubilee Party Chairperson Nelson Dzuya to be a member of the Non-Governmental Organization Co-ordination Board, for a period of three years.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

