President William Ruto Makes More New Government Appointments

President William Ruto has sanctioned a host of appointments into government organisations, with much focus in public universities.

In the appointments borne in the Gazette Notice issued on Friday, October 27, the president brought back to public service former Chief of Defense Forces General Julius Karangi.

Karangi was appointed the chancellor of the Nyeri-based Dedan Kimathi University.

Karangi would serve for five years.

Sally Kosgei was appointed the chancellor of Taita Taveta University for a period of five years.

Paul Musili would be the chancellor of University of Embu for five years.

The president also reappointed Fred Ojiambo to head Kirinyaga University for five years as its chancellor.

Further, Ruto appointed former Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny to be the chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board for a period of three years.

Other appointments borne in the same Gazette Notice were undertaken by various Cabinet Secretaries.

In the Education docket, CS Ezekiel Machogu appointed Eusilah Jepkosgei as a member of the Council of the Moi University for three years.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Alfred Mutua appointed Francis Nkoitoi into the Board of Directors of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute as a member.

Agriculture’s Mithika Linturi appointed Daniel Leshan Seitai as a member of the Board of the Agricultural Development Corporation for three years.

Linturi also appointed Samuel Manja as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service for three years.

By Pala Malala

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

