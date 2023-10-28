Saturday, October 28, 2023
HomeNEWSKENYA NEWS
NEWSKENYA NEWS

President William Ruto Makes More New Government Appointments

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
0
10
Ad Banner Description
President William Ruto Makes More New Government Appointments
President William Ruto Makes More New Government Appointments

President William Ruto has sanctioned a host of appointments into government organisations, with much focus in public universities.

In the appointments borne in the Gazette Notice issued on Friday, October 27, the president brought back to public service former Chief of Defense Forces General Julius Karangi.

Karangi was appointed the chancellor of the Nyeri-based Dedan Kimathi University.

Karangi would serve for five years.

Sally Kosgei was appointed the chancellor of Taita Taveta University for a period of five years.

Paul Musili would be the chancellor of University of Embu for five years.

The president also reappointed Fred Ojiambo to head Kirinyaga University for five years as its chancellor.

Further, Ruto appointed former Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny to be the chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board for a period of three years.

Other appointments borne in the same Gazette Notice were undertaken by various Cabinet Secretaries.

In the Education docket, CS Ezekiel Machogu appointed Eusilah Jepkosgei as a member of the Council of the Moi University for three years.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Alfred Mutua appointed Francis Nkoitoi into the Board of Directors of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute as a member.

Agriculture’s Mithika Linturi appointed Daniel Leshan Seitai as a member of the Board of the Agricultural Development Corporation for three years.

Linturi also appointed Samuel Manja as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service for three years.

By Pala Malala

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

President William Ruto Makes More New Government Appointments

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Articles

Previous article
Death Announcement: Warren Wetche Onyango Of Atlanta, Georgia
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com/dev/

Stay Connected

500FansLike
500FollowersFollow
500FollowersFollow
500FollowersFollow
500SubscribersSubscribe
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description

Latest Articles

NEWS

Death Announcement: Warren Wetche Onyango Of Atlanta, Georgia

KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Vanessa Kingori Ranked Among Most Powerful Black People in UK

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Naftali Kinuthia Found Guilty of Murdering Ivy Wangechi

KENYA NEWS

Rigathi Gachagua Signs Ksh 11.4 Billion Deal With European Union

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Uhuru Kenyatta Trending As He Turns 62 years old

Load more

PROMOTED CONTENTS

NOTICE BOARDS/EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Diaspora Messenger is literally a messenger, we bring Kenyan News Updates to you!! We are the community center for Kenyans in Diaspora for information, connection and social network. Tell us what you have in mind.

Email Us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Diaspora Messenger News Media | 2010-2024 All rights reserved.