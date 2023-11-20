Monday, November 20, 2023
Death Announcement Of Martha Inombabu Of Lancaster Pennsylvania

We regret to announce the death of Martha Inombabu on Thursday November 9th 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster Pennsylvania.

Martha was born in Mbaranga village Meru County. She was born to the late Simon Kimencu and Sarah Ciobarungu. Martha was preceded in death by the late husband M’Mugambi Baitumitu.

Martha was a member of Antuanduru Methodist church in Meru Kenya. Martha enjoyed reading her Kimeru bible, teaching Sunday school, attending and hosting women fellowships, gardening, hosting family and friends, cooking, spending time with her adult children and grand children.

Martha lived in good health until October 2023 when she became ill while in Kenya. She returned to the US in October 25th 2023 for further treatment.

Martha is survived by her 8 children Mung’athia, Mwakairu, Cathrine, Musa, Simon, Ruth, Susan, Mwenda, Daughters-in-Law Ncororo, Mercy, Mary and Rose.

She was preceded in death by late Kanario, Gitonga and Mutethia. Martha has 34 grandchildren, 32 great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.

Her burial will be held in Meru, Kenya on December 2nd 2023. In her honor, a memorial service will be held at West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W Willow Road. Willow Street Pa 17584 on November 18th 2023.

Viewing start at 9am-10:45 am followed by the service at 11am.

Lunch will be provided following the service and all are invited.

For more information or questions please contact 7173273914.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

