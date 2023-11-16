Governor Kawira Mwangaza Wants Meru County Government Dissolved

Governor Kawira Mwangaza now wants President William Ruto to dissolve the Meru County Assembly, a move that will see her and MCAs lose their seats and go back to seek their mandate afresh.

The move by the Governor comes after it emerged that MCAs have been petitioned to impeach his CECs and Chief Officers.

Governor Mwangaza is said to have raised concerns over the plot saying MCAs are keen on sabotaging her government.

“There are a number of organizations that have started collecting signatures to dissolve the county after seeing the direction our MCAs have taken… as the Governor, I am ready to support their quest,” Mwangaza said.

According to the Kenyan constitution Article 192, the President may suspend a county government when there is an emergency arising out of internal conflict or war or in any other exceptional circumstances.

A county government shall not be suspended unless an independent commission of inquiry has investigated allegations against the county government and the President is satisfied that the allegations are justified.

The Senate has to authorize the suspension. The suspension cannot last more than 90 days.

Here is what the constitution stipulates;

(2) A county government shall not be suspended under clause (1) (b) unless an independent commission of inquiry has investigated allegations against the county government, the President is satisfied that the allegations are justified and the Senate has authorised the suspension.

(3) During a suspension under this Article, arrangements shall be made for the performance of the functions of a county government in accordance with an Act of Parliament.

(4) The Senate may at any time terminate the suspension.

(5) A suspension under this Article shall not extend beyond a period of ninety days.

(6) On the expiry of the period provided for under clause (5), elections for the relevant county government shall be held.

