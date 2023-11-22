Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HomeFEATURED STORIES
FEATURED STORIESINSPIRATIONALNEWS

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOU AND YOURS

Pauline Adongo
By Pauline Adongo
0
20
Ad Banner Description
HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOU AND YOURS
HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOU AND YOURS

To Christians, expressing gratitude towards God and others should be a daily practice. However, having a designated day for it enhances its significance through reflection.

We have many reasons to be thankful as we are nearing the Thanksgiving holiday. Firstly, we thank God for life, peace, protection, and preservation.

Despite the challenges we faced, we woke up every day in good health, had provisions, and enjoyed peace in our homes, churches, and nations.

Secondly, new connections and relationships were formed this year. We are grateful for this because we can advance in life with God and through the help of others.

I greatly appreciate your support and encouragement in person, on Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Thirdly, we are grateful for every milestone God has brought us this year. Achieving any goal takes effort, so we recognize and applaud each accomplishment.

Most importantly, we acknowledge that God deserves all the glory and thanksgiving for empowering, guiding, and supporting us throughout our endeavors.

Although we know that the Holy Spirit and angels were also present to help us, we received affirmation and encouragement from people who cheered us along the way.

Despite any challenges we faced, God remained faithful and committed to our success.

As you gather with friends and family or plan to use the holiday for some alone time, take a moment to reflect on the year that has passed.

Consider all you have achieved and acknowledge the blessings that have come your way. Remember that God is for you and loves seeing you happy and joyful.

So go ahead and have a fun time! Wishing you a relaxing and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday!

Blessings!  Pauline Adongo|www.paulineadongo.com

 

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOU AND YOURS

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Articles

Previous article
Chebukati Proposes Strict Laws, Hefty Penulties for Actions of Cherera 4
Next article
Lorna Muthengi’s Incredible Experiences and Heartwarming Welcome in America
Pauline Adongo
Pauline Adongohttp://paulineadongo.com

Stay Connected

88,860FansLike
400FollowersFollow
500FollowersFollow
14,120FollowersFollow
300SubscribersSubscribe
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description

Latest Articles

FEATURED STORIES

Lorna Muthengi’s Incredible Experiences and Heartwarming Welcome in America

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Chebukati Proposes Strict Laws, Hefty Penulties for Actions of Cherera 4

KENYA NEWS

DP Gachagua Makes Correction on Sh10 Billion El-Nino Funds

KENYA NEWS

KRA Dismiss Reports of Imposing Tax on Social Media Platforms

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Ruto Reveals How He Will Spend Sh1.8 Trillion World Bank Loan

Load more

PROMOTED CONTENTS

NOTICE BOARDS/EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Diaspora Messenger is literally a messenger, we bring Kenyan News Updates to you!! We are the community center for Kenyans in Diaspora for information, connection and social network. Tell us what you have in mind.

Email Us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Diaspora Messenger News Media | 2010-2024 All rights reserved.