Murkomen Addresses Mess at JKIA, Forms 11-Member Probe Committee

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has formed an eleven-member committee to probe the mess at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) following concerns over the airport’s infrastructure.

The members include Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Director Walter Ogolla (chairperson), George Ngugi, Neepe Iltasayon, Martin Wamaye, Richard Cherop, Christine Nzai and James Mbui.

Others include; Lawrence Mochama, Fredrick Kabunge, Sharon Asiyo and Judith Kimeu.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, Murkomen stated that the committee will address the state of various Kenyan airports including JKIA, Wilson and Moi Airports.

He added that the members will review the progress of the works done by the contractors within the last two years and provide a final report containing remedial measures for consideration after 28 days.

“The committee will co-opt other members as may be necessary. It is expected that the committee will submit an interim report within the next 14 days and table a final report within 28 days,” he stated.

Murkomen emphasised the need for the situation to be solved following the uproar over the leaking roof witnessed over the past weeks due to the heavy rains experienced in the country.

The CS promised that renovations would be done to uplift the status of the airport to the required standards.

Hours earlier, KAA blamed the poor state of infrastructure at JKIA for inadequate funding in the past decade.

“Over the last ten years, JKIA has suffered inadequate facility and infrastructure capacity upgrades to the extent that even temporary interventions became permanent solutions hence the current state of affairs in service disruptions,” KAA noted.

The Authority reaffirmed that the government had commenced the process of renovating the airport by providing additional parking bays, increasing the runway capacity and covering the expansion of the passenger terminal.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

