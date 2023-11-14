Stop Protesting Gachagua visit to US, Instead, Present Needs Important to Diaspora

A concerned Kenyan Diaspora has few words of advise to some who have been complaing about the upcoming visit by the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. He feels that the visit present an opportunity to meet the DP in person and present petition on what they feel is affecting them as a result of the decision made by the Kenya Government.

The purpose of his message is to encourage Community involvement and participation to eye open and to help the Kenya Diaspora Community to engage positively on a new debate that will enable our voices to be heard and listened to by the Leaders of our great Nation.

Here below is the message:

Instead of protesting against the visit by the Deputy President His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua in the US, the complainant should organise a petition about the current crisis facing Diaspora Kenyans in regards to the harassment by the Immigration/Custom officials at JKIA.

Also, they should petition the mistreatment of the Diaspora community when visiting our homeland, KRA to increase the current threshold of personal or household items worth $500.00 as it is outdated and over two decades ago. The need to diversify / categorise personal belongs from Family gifts and merchandise commodities etc How to avoid corruption and unjustified taxes based on greediness and bad governance.

Also, the Diaspora Kenyans should recommend about things that can make our lives more meaningful, enjoyable and stress free as we visit our beloved home country.

We can also demand that all the smart phones confiscated by the KRA Officials and the Immigration Officers at JKIA to be returned to their rightful owners because they have the database of all the items they have stolen from innocent Kenyans from the Diaspora.

We need to discourage the idea that Kenyans in Diaspora are like cash cows to be milked off their hard work.

We need to further demand that all personal luggage’s to be respected and not to be interfered with unless there is suspicion of insecurity or drug related suspicion.

We need to demand that our country show respect and dignity to all visitors arriving in Kenya alike.

The only dignified and respected lot has been the whites only and this has been a continuation of colonialism, imperialism and mental brainwashing. All people should be accorded the dignity and respect they deserve.

I strongly believe that we can grab this opportunity to express our problems and grievances from the horses mouth. We can change the landscape of our life in Diaspora by being more positive, creative and resolute.

By Pastor Ken Kahare

