Invitation to KCFA 30TH National Annual Virtual Conference
We will hold 5 sessions beginning Thursday July 1st – Sunday July 4th. You only need to register once and you can attend any session.
All times shown are EASTERN Time (guests from Kenya please ADD 7 hours to your local time). NOTE: Depending on your device when registering, the sessions may display differently on your screen. Please refer to your registration confirmation email and/or conference flier for more details.
KARIBU! And invite a friend.
Jul 2, 2021 08:00 PM
Jul 3, 2021 02:00 PM
Jul 3, 2021 08:00 PM
Jul 4, 2021 03:00 PM
Invitation to KCFA 30TH National Annual Virtual Conference