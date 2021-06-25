Invitation to KCFA 30TH National Annual Virtual Conference

KCFA is excited to invite you to our 2021 virtual annual conference which will culminate in the 30th anniversary celebration of the ministry. We will have very inspiring speakers and informative workshops planned.

We will hold 5 sessions beginning Thursday July 1st – Sunday July 4th. You only need to register once and you can attend any session.

All times shown are EASTERN Time (guests from Kenya please ADD 7 hours to your local time). NOTE: Depending on your device when registering, the sessions may display differently on your screen. Please refer to your registration confirmation email and/or conference flier for more details.

KARIBU! And invite a friend.