Death Announcement of Peter Muema of Baltimore, Maryland 

It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s will that we announce the passing of Mr. Peter Muema in Baltimore, Maryland on 12/2/2023. He was the husband to Catherine Muema of Baltimore, MD, and father to Derek Muema (New Hampshire), Nosisi Musyoki-Mwangi, and Crispus Kamau both of Baltimore, MD. He was the father-in-law of Christine Musyoki, Angela Musyoki, and Benson Mwangi Kirugu.

Virtual and In-Person Prayer Meeting

Wednesday, December 6, 2026 at 7 pm

3014 Rosalind Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Meeting Link: https://jh.zoom.us/j/91845154396?pwd=Tmsza2JGZVErT0wvTU41blU5aFhBZz09

Viewing and Funeral Service:

Saturday, December 9, 2023; 9:30 a.m.

March Funeral Home

4300 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215

The family covets your prayers of comfort during this time.

For financial support:

Derek Muema

– CashApp: $DerekMusyoki

– Zelle: (443) 929-6739

Justus Nyamai

Mpesa: 0796- 242538

For more information please contact:

Crispus Musyoki (443) 683-9347

Ben Kirugu (410) 258-9246

Moses Macharia (443)653-5650

Lucas Kimani (410) 212-3339

Patricia Njenga (410) 925-5029

…. Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on. ”Yes,” says the Spirit, “they

will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them.” – Rev 14:13

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

