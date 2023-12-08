It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden demise of *Phyllis Nduta Gitimu *of Atlanta,GA/ Denver, CO. She was the beloved daughter to Fred and Irene Gitimu. Sister to Sam, Sharon and Sofia Gitimu.

Sister/cousin to Maryanne Njeri Ruhiu and sister/brother to Danson Kariuki.

Please uphold the family in prayers as they go through this very difficult time.

Your financial support is highly appreciated as the family plans to lay her to rest.

Please send your contributions to

Zelle/Cash app Samuel Gitimu 6783343502

For more information, please reach out to

James K Njuguna 404-838-9256

Lydia Wanjohi 404-641-8744

Florence Nyokabi(Khafi) 470-263-1685

Josephine Wangari 678-799-5530

Lillian Karanja

Open this link to join my WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ HA3VSUIeBGq7Mjtgpb1HHg

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement: Phyllis Nduta Gitimu of Atlanta,GA