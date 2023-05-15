Promotion to Glory Of Lillian Githinji And Her Daughter Karen Nduta 

It’s with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to the glory of Mrs Lillian Githinji and her daughter Karen Nduta in Seattle Washington. Karen Nduta died on Saturday and the mother Lillian Githinji died on Sunday.

Mrs Lillian Githinji is wife to Michael Githinji. Karen Githinji is their daughter. The Late Mrs Lillian Githinji and miss Karen Githinji are mother and sister to Edward Githinji, Sarah Githinji and James Githinji.

Joan Njeri Githinji is the Grand daughter and niece to the deceased. They were Auntie and cousin to George Kuria, Mercy Kuria, Anne Kuria, Gidraf Ruo, and many others.

Please keep the family in your prayers and Financial support at this difficult time. Family and Friends will meet every evening starting tomorrow 8pm for prayers and funeral arrangements. Link will be forwarded before the meeting. Donation can be made via cash app, use any number below:

James Githinji 781 219 8674.

Sarah Githinji 206 235 4315. George Kuria 774 239 1029.

May Mrs Lillian Githinji and Miss Karen Githinji rest in eternal peace

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”



