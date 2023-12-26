Father to Daughter: Kenyan Pilots Who Passed Flying Batons to Their Children

The Kenyan aviation sector has for years dominated the continent with producing professionals. Some of the professionalism exemplified by some pilots has been passed down the family lineage.

Here are some pilots who passed the batons to their children.

Joe Mutungi and Irene Koki Mutungi

Captain Irene Koki Mutungi is widely known after she became the first African woman to become a Captain of the Boeing 737 Dreamliner Aircraft.

In 2018, Koki made headlines after becoming the lead pilot during Kenya’s maiden flight to New York, in the US.

However, her skills run through her family line. Koki received the baton from her father Captain Joe Mutungi.

Joe was a seasoned pilot who flew in the early 1990s.

According to Mutungi, her memorable moment is when she commanded a flight alongside her father Joe.

Captain Constant Oteri and Anita Oteri.

Captain Constant Oteri passed the baton to his daughter Anita Oteri on April 1, 2022.

Constant passed the baton after hitting over 29,000 hours in the sky.

The historic feat was celebrated by the national carrier, Kenya Airways, which lauded Anita for following in her father’s footsteps.

At the celebration, Captain Constant expressed joy for his daughter continuing the family legacy.

Anita, who joined Kenya Airways in 2019, is a First Officer.

“I’m a family man with a lovely wife, four amazing daughters, and one son. My daughter is following in my footsteps and is a First Officer on the Ejet. So one day there will be another Captain Oteri,” he stated.

Paul Mwangi and Emma Mwangi

Captain Paul Mwangi passed the baton to her daughter historically and memorably.

In 2013, Captain Paul commanded a flight from Nairobi to Bangkok. He was assisted by his daughter Emma Mwangi.

That was historic for the father and daughter as Emma transitioned from a First Officer to becoming a Captain.

Emma sought to emulate her father who had worked in the aviation industry for over 29 years.

In a previous interview, Emma revealed that she clashed with colleagues and other people who insinuated that she got the job because her father was a senior officer.

However, she dismissed their arguments maintaining that her achievements were through determination and sacrifice to learn.

His father noted that it took a lot of mentorship for Emma to hit her career milestones.

“Like now we are flying, I’m her Captain and she is my co-pilot. Then of course in the office, I become her boss because I’m in charge of flight operations and of course at home, we have the daddy-daughter relationship,” retired Captain Paul Mwangi stated.

By Jerry Njomo

