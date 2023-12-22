Jeremy Damaris Express Fears of Losing His YouTube Channel

Jeremy Damaris blames Maggie Jomo and Rev Mugo wa Maggie

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Diaspora Valid Dreams: Jeremy Damaris On A Mission To Give Hope To Helpless KenyansContent creator Jeremy Damaris has expressed fears of losing his YouTube channel dubbed Kikuyu Diaspora TV.

Taking to Facebook, Jeremy claimed his channel which boasts over 395,000 subscribers and millions of views has received various copyright strikes and will be terminated on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Images shared online are linking the claim to upcoming artists Maggie Jomo and her husband Rev Mugo wa Maggie.

The creator while questioning the intentions behind the copyright reports seemingly pointed to jealousy as the channel has been at the centre of philanthropist acts.

“Someone is trying to terminate my YouTube channel that has helped so many people.. I am told it will be terminated on December 27. Maggie Jomo Mugo and Rev Mugo wa Maggie nimewafanyia nini??” Jeremy Damaris quipped.

Jeremy has positioned himself as a philanthropist using his channel to reach less privileged in society and share information and success stories of Kenyans in the Diaspora using the Kikuyu dialect.

Popular YouTube channels are always at risk of termination and in this digital era, these cases have increased tremendously.

Related Posts
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Andrew Kibe To Move to Another Plarform After Losing YouTube…

NEWS

Kenyan Diaspora Man Says Moving to US was Best Decision Ever…

NEWS

VIDEO: When Jeremy Damaris Surprised Grandma With 1st-Ever…

NEWS

Kenyan Gospel singer Shiru wa GP is first Kenyan female…

In June 2023, popular Kikuyu gospel artiste Phyllis Mbuthia was overcome with emotions after losing her YouTube channel with over 300,000 subscribers.

The singer said her channel which had been active for seven years and had over 30 million views was deleted forcing her to start over.

“Somebody has just deleted my YouTube account with over 300,000 subscribers and discarded it just like that. The account which I had built in seven years has been terminated in just six hours,” she explained with early eyes.

The ‘Githe Tiwe Ngai’ hit singer says she will have to start again and appeals to fans to check out her new channel.

In 2022, sensational Mugithi singer Samidoh also lost his channel before regaining it.

By Naomi Njoroge,

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

 

Jeremy Damaris Express Fears of Losing His YouTube Channel

Continue Reading

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d