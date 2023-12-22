Jeremy Damaris Express Fears of Losing His YouTube Channel

Content creator Jeremy Damaris has expressed fears of losing his YouTube channel dubbed Kikuyu Diaspora TV.

Taking to Facebook, Jeremy claimed his channel which boasts over 395,000 subscribers and millions of views has received various copyright strikes and will be terminated on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Images shared online are linking the claim to upcoming artists Maggie Jomo and her husband Rev Mugo wa Maggie.

The creator while questioning the intentions behind the copyright reports seemingly pointed to jealousy as the channel has been at the centre of philanthropist acts.

“Someone is trying to terminate my YouTube channel that has helped so many people.. I am told it will be terminated on December 27. Maggie Jomo Mugo and Rev Mugo wa Maggie nimewafanyia nini??” Jeremy Damaris quipped.

Jeremy has positioned himself as a philanthropist using his channel to reach less privileged in society and share information and success stories of Kenyans in the Diaspora using the Kikuyu dialect.

Popular YouTube channels are always at risk of termination and in this digital era, these cases have increased tremendously.

In June 2023, popular Kikuyu gospel artiste Phyllis Mbuthia was overcome with emotions after losing her YouTube channel with over 300,000 subscribers.

The singer said her channel which had been active for seven years and had over 30 million views was deleted forcing her to start over.

“Somebody has just deleted my YouTube account with over 300,000 subscribers and discarded it just like that. The account which I had built in seven years has been terminated in just six hours,” she explained with early eyes.

The ‘Githe Tiwe Ngai’ hit singer says she will have to start again and appeals to fans to check out her new channel.

In 2022, sensational Mugithi singer Samidoh also lost his channel before regaining it.

By Naomi Njoroge,

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

