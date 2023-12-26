Meru MCA Dennis Kiogora takes lover to India for Proposal at Taj Mahal

Abogeta West MCA Dennis Kiogora who first proposed a motion to impeach Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza flew his lover to India where he treated her to a romantic proposal at the Taj Mahal on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Sharing the good news on his Facebook page, Kiogora explained his choice of the proposal location, noting that the Taj Mahal is globally recognized as a symbol of everlasting love.

He remarked that he wanted to deviate from the usual reason Kenyans travel to India, which is often for medical purposes, by creating a memorable and joyous personal moment at this historic site.

“She said YES and gave me the best Christmas of my life! Many have been asking why we are going for holiday in India (Kenyans are majorly known for going to India for treatment) and this was why,” Kiogora said.

“The TAJ MAHAL! An enduring symbol of Eternal Love that was built 400 years ago by Shah Jahan, in loving memory to his wife Muhtaza Mahal who died giving birth to their child,” he said.

Kiogora added: “India is very beautiful and we like visiting places that are not popular with many people. Ká Tö, with you, I found my missing rib! We will build our monument for ages.”

Kiogora was the first MCA to propose a motion to impeach Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. Last year, Kiogora proposed a motion to impeach Mwangaza, an overwhelming 67 MCAs out of 69 voted in favour of it.

The allegations included nepotism and irregular appointments, abuse of office, and gross violation of the constitution and other county laws.

Dennis Kiogora is the founder of the Kenya Airlift Program- An initiative that takes postgraduate students to the United States.

He founded the Programme in 2018 after an invitation by the late Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange to attend the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC.

Kiogora partnered with Bob Mwiti, the managing Director of Appstec America LLC an IT Company. They figured that the major problem facing the students was funding.

They managed to acquire funding from HELB-like institutions in the United States. Just like HELB, students’ fees are fully paid. The money is recovered from their salary once they get employed.

