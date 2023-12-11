Google on Monday, December 11, revealed the most searched Kenyans in 2023 offering a glimpse into the interests that captured netizens’ attention throughout the year.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do.

The top trending local personalities in Kenya was topped by Millicent Omanga, a Kenyan businesswoman and politician who trended after an intimate video of a woman circulated on social media with some users alleging that the person in the undated video was her.

Second on the list is Pastor Ezekiel, a Kenyan televangelist and founder of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church who was arrested and his church closed by the government after being linked to the Shakahola Cult massacre.

The controversial Pastor was later freed by a Shanzu court after the prosecution said investigations against him had been completed and recommended closure of the case file.

Here is the list of the Top 10 searched personalities in Kenya;

Millicent Omanga Pastor Ezekiel DJ Fatxo Georgina Njenga Pastor Mackenzie Faith Kipyegon Matiangi Chebukati Martha Koome Mathe Wa Ngara

Faith Kipyegon is the three-time world record holder in middle-distance running and she won the World Athletics Championships 1500m and 5000m titles, completing a remarkable distance double and becoming the first woman ever to complete a 1,500-5,000 meters double at the World Championships in 2023.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Millicent Omanga Leads List Of 10 Most Searched Kenyans In 2023