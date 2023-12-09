Jeremiah Kioni Among 3 Uhuru’s Trusted Aides After 2022 Election Shocker

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained a close circle of trusted aides since handing over power to his successor William Ruto in September 2022.

Notably, Uhuru has placed some of these aides in strategic positions within his office and the Jubilee Party to help him fulfill his political and diplomatic roles.

Here are the three people who have been helping out Uhuru in his duties since he left office.

Macharia Kamau

Ambassador Macharia Kamau is the immediate former Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary. He was appointed to the position by Uhuru in February 2018.

Currently, he serves as the Ambassador and Special Envoy of the East Africa Community Facilitator at DRC.

Uhuru is the EAC Facilitator at DRC, a role he was appointed to during the handing-over ceremony at Kasarani Stadium.

In his capacity as a special envoy under Uhuru’s office, he is tasked with advising the former Head of State on the DRC conflict.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was appointed to the position in November 2022. His appointment was informed by his vast experience in diplomacy having worked at the highest level in the world diplomacy including serving as Kenya’s envoy to the United Nations.

He is also an expert in development and policy work, strategic planning, negotiation and UN reforms.

“He is passionate about peace, sustainable development, the blue economy, climate action and farming. He has written a book and several articles on sustainable development, global negotiations and diplomacy.

“Ambassador Kamau is a graduate of Wooster College, Wooster, Ohio, and Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He holds an honorary professorship at Utah Valley University, Utah, USA,” read his LinkedIn profile.

Kamau has been present at Uhuru’s high delegation meetings including the recent meetings with US Ambassador Meg Whitman and British High Commissioner Neil Wigan.

Kanze Dena

Kanze Dena, a former journalist and State House Spokesperson is based at the Office of the 4th President.

She is instrumental in the coordination of communication at Uhuru’s current office, Similar to Kamau, she is always present during the high delegation meetings such as the former Head of State’s meetings with UK and US ambassadors.

One of the communication strategies adopted by Uhuru after the elections has been to create X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts where Uhuru’s political and diplomatic activity is captured.

Media houses are also occasionally briefed by Uhuru’s communication team on the former President’s engagements via email.

Jeremiah Kioni

On the political front, Kioni is among Uhuru’s most trusted aides.

Kioni currently serves as the Secretary General of the Jubilee Party and has been leading Uhuru’s faction amid sharp divisions that have seen two separate camps claim to be the outfit’s legitimate leaders.

Kioni’s ties with Uhuru became crystal clear when the former President stormed the party headquarters to defend Kioni during an attempted hostile takeover by the faction led by Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega.

The SG has been representing Uhuru in key Azimio meetings such as the Parliamentary Group meetings and the National Dialogue Committee technical team.

He was also been tasked with revamping the party as the Uhuru camp strategises on how to recruit new members across the country. Currently, the party has been holding grassroots meetings and opening new offices.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

