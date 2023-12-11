More Drama in Cancelled Bomet Wedding: Groom Reveals Reason

Amos Rono, a groom-to-be of the cancelled wedding has finally given his side of the story behind the last-minute cancellation of the wedding in Bomet.

Speaking to a section of the media, Amos noted that the wedding was called off after Nelly Chepkoech informed him of her extra-marital affair.

Amos accused Nelly of not being sincere and open to him until the day before their much-awaited wedding.

“The wedding could have happened on Saturday, December 9 but the bride said that she had another person. She had not informed me about that before. So the wedding did not happen because of what she said,” Amos stated.

Following the wedding cancellation, Amos announced that he had decided to break with Nelly for that action.

“Another thing, I have decided to leave her and let her go find another husband. I have forgiven her and let her go with a clean heart. I wish her prosperity,” emotionally overwhelmed Amos stated.

“She was to become my wife and her father played a key role in helping us plan this marriage. She however came to me a day before the wedding and informed me of this other guy,” Amos added.

Nelly had earlier expressed shock over the wedding cancellation however pleaded with Kenyans to give them time to iron out their differences.

She absolved herself noting that she was not the one to blame for the wedding cancellation.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

I Cried – Bride in Cancelled Bomet Wedding Breaks Silence

The would-be bride in a wedding in Bomet has absolved herself after the ceremony was cancelled at the last minute.

Nelly Chepkoech, who had been slated to walk down the aisle with her fiance Amos on Saturday, December 9, was thrust into the midst of a scandal; a called-off wedding.

The turn of events which gave the Kenya netizens fodder for gossip had Nelly implicated, with some quarters claiming she was the one who called for the cancellation after returning to her ex-fiance.

However, setting the record straight, the 23-year-old said she was equally shocked by how things panned out.

She said she had excitedly looked forward to her big day oblivious of the new development.

“We were supposed to celebrate a wedding in Kapsoyo. We had diligently planned this occasion for two months, pooling funds in a WhatsApp group to cover the expenses. Unfortunately, the reverend advised us to postpone the event, and we did not know what to do. Both of us shed tears,” she said.

She clarified that the postponement was on the part of the church whose clerics advised the rearrangement of the ceremony.

On claims she had taken off from her man, Nelly dispelled the talk saying she was at home waiting for what would unfold next.

She expressed her optimism that she would ultimately solemnise her union with no other man but Amos.

“I have heard what has been said. I am still at home, I have not disappeared. We are waiting for the day we will be called, and I am ready for the day,” she said.

The wedding would be a culmination of her six-month relationship with Amos.

On his part, Nelly’s father said they were waiting for the event, castigating Kenyan social media users who had jumped to bogus conclusions.

“All the same I trust God that this event is going to continue in the near future. Some people have commented that my daughter deserted the wedding venue and home. My daughter is at home,” he said.

Nelly called on their partners to continue with their support ahead of the day.

“Despite this, the wedding has not been cancelled, and we hold a permit until February. We anticipate a call starting Monday to resume the process,” she said.

By Pala Malala

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

