Jobs Abroad: Kenya to Deploy 1 Million NYS Officers In Diaspora – CS Kuria

Public Service CS Moses Kuria is looking forward to deploying 1 million National Youth Service (NYS) officers to fill up jobs President William Ruto secured abroad.

Kuria, on Monday, stated the servicemen will be deployed across various countries over the next 12 months.

Kenya already sent its first batch of 40 NYS officers to the UK for readily available jobs.

”We will also target to deploy at least 1 million past, current, and future NYS service men and women for already negotiated jobs abroad,” said Kuria via his social media pages.

The CS reiterated that NYS will target employment for youths both nationally and internationally as one of its reform mandates.

Furthermore, they will deploy the servicemen to carry out a wide range of civil works and climate mitigations in partnership with county governments.

In addition, they will also work hand in hand with state departments and state corporations to secure jobs for the NYS youths.

Speaking during the 87th NYS recruits pass-out parade held in Gilgil on December 8, Kuria said NYS was at the forefront of facilitating the employment of its graduates for jobs across the world.

President Ruto ordered NYS to increase the number of recruits form 20,000 to 40,000 per year to increase the employment rate among the youths.

“I will look for job opportunities for our youths, anywhere there are jobs. I will take them there as long as the jobs don’t involve the use of drugs,” Ruto stated.

He also directed Kenyans eyeing the jobs he secured abroad to join NYS before deployment.

“Already we are concluding negotiations with Germany, Saudi Arabia, and 8 other countries on the export of labour, and NYS will be the central organisation for redeployment training so that Kenyans understand what they need to do for work as labour that is exported,” he ordered.

His plan to seek jobs outside Kenya, however, has sparked uproar, with the opposition criticising him for encouraging brain drain.

However, Ruto insisted that his trips abroad were successful in uplifting the economy and securing jobs for Kenyans.

“Would you rather I sit in Nairobi and watch Kenya burn or go to America? Would you rather I don’t travel or go to South Korea to sort out the problems of electricity and power transmission? I can account for every shilling I have spent on my travels,” he defended himself.

