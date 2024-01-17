Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has defended himself after a social media uproar over a viral photo of a young learner holding an umbrella for him.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 17 while presiding over the handing over of KCB foundation scholarships in Karen, Nairobi, Machogu said the young boy wanted to get his attention and approached him to hold the umbrella.

The Education CS dismissed social media reports that he was the one who requested the umbrella noting that the learner was the one who insisted on standing beside him.

“I went somewhere and a student wanted the attention of the CS. The young guy wanted school fees uniform and shoes. I see the media reports saying the CS requested the umbrella, that small guy insisted on being beside me and I said okay,” Machogu stated.

He also said he consulted the young boy and assisted him to get his requested needs.

“Later on I was able to consult with him and helped him with what he wanted because he comes from a background that you and me don’t come from,” Machogu added.

The Education CS pointed out that he always welcomes needy students who approach him to voice their concerns.

The clarification comes after Kenyans blasted CS Machogu online after the picture went viral. Some of the netizens who were unhappy with the picture asked the education CS to offer a public apology.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

CS Machogu Talks About Viral Photo Of Young Boy Holding Umbrella