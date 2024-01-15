Death Announcement Of Nancy Mwihaki Njoroge Of Plano, Texas

It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Nancy Mwihaki Njoroge from Plano, Texas in the morning of January 9th 2024.

Nancy is the daughter of the late Timothy Njoroge Rugu and Violet Wanjiku of Umoja Farm in Kitale Kenya, sister to Sophia Njoroge, Peter Rugu Njoroge and Joseph Karanja.

The memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 21st, at Empowerment Christian Center on 3108 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, Texas 75234 from 3:30PM to 5:00PM.

Funeral budget/associated expenses is $30,000

CashAPP/Zelle: Elizabeth Muchori (469)554-5423 or

Virginia Hartmann (214)597-0473

Thank you so much for your prayers and financial support.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

