Murangiri Kenneth Guantai, also known as Tali, is among the suspects set to face murder charges following a directive issued by the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) in connection with the killing of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani Benard, alias Sniper.

Guantai is Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s brother. He serves as a law enforcement officer.

Also to face murder charges is Vincent Mureithi Kirimi alias Supuu.

“The director of public prosecutions (DPP) is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain the charge of murder against Vincent Murithi Kirimi alias Supuu and Murangiri Kenneth Guantai alias Tali,” the statement reads in part.

”Consequently, the DPP has directed that Vincent Mureithi Kirimi and Murangiri Kenneth Guantai be arraigned before the High Court at Kiambu for the offence of Murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code forthwith.”

The two were part of the group of suspects grilled after Sniper was found dead Sunday, December 17, 2023, under mysterious circumstances after missing for over three weeks.

However, DPP noted that the decision to charge followed a thorough analysis of the evidence presented regarding the Meru blogger’s murder.

By the time of this publication, Governor Mwangaza had not responded to DPP’s orders. The governor was vocal when her husband Murega Baichu was grilled insisting that the truth shall set her family free.

Besides the two suspects, DPP has also filed a miscellaneous application against five other suspects which are pending at the Kibera Law Courts.

“The ODPP undertakes to prosecute the matter expeditiously, and shall upon completion of the investigations issue appropriate directions,” the statement added.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Governor Mwangaza’s Brother to be Charged With Sniper’s Murder