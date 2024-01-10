Kalonzo’s Mt Kenya Caucus ‘Dead on Arrival’ comment Angers Martha Karua

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has responded to Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka following his sentiments regarding a newly formed Mt Kenya caucus, Kamwene.

In a statement dated Wednesday, January 10, Karua questioned why Kalonzo was obsessed with the Kamwene caucus.

She further inquired why Kalonzo appeared frightened by the caucus activities which was established in October 2023.

To iron out their differences, Karua asked Kalonzo to boldly describe what scares him following the formation of the caucus.

“What about Kamwene scares my brother Kalonzo Musyoka that he must drag it in every conversation he has?” Karua posed.

This is after Kalonzo described the caucus as dead on arrival. The former Vice President also described Kamwene as an individualistic idea.

He further reached out to the founders of the faction to stick with Azimio.

Kamwene was formed to promote interests from the Mt Kenya region and Karua, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni are among its founding members.

Speaking after its launch, they both downplayed reports that Kamwene’s formation would lead to Azimio’s disintegration.

“Right now, we are not talking about the race but about the unity of Mt Kenya people. Kalonzo Musyoka is our brother. We are in Azimio to stay but we still have Kamwene Caucus to caucus about Mt Kenya issues,” Karua stated.

The caucus was formed after reports emerged that Azimio leader Raila Odinga had endorsed Kalonzo for the top seat. However, Raila dismissed the reports.

Karua also indicated that she would not have been rattled if Raila had endorsed Kalonzo for the 2027 Presidential race.

“He (Odinga) wrote a statement of clarification, but even if he had endorsed [him], it would be within his right. An endorsement does not in any way curtail the chances of any other person who may wish to enter the race,” Karua maintained.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kalonzo’s Mt Kenya Caucus ‘Dead on Arrival’ comment Angers Martha Karua