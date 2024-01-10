We are saddened to inform you of the passing on to Glory of Pastor Mrs. Jane W. Kioi, wife to Bishop Gabriel Kioi (Lord’s Family Fellowship, Harrisburg, PA).

It happened in the morning of Thursday Jan. 4th 2024 upon the family’s arrival from Kenya.

Kindly uphold the family in prayer during this difficult time.

The need is large. The specific budget will be communicated later.

Kindly send your financial contributions to:

Mbatia Kuria: Cashapp or Zelle

Phone:717-327-3914 $Mbatiakuria Freshiah Njau

Phone: 717-350-8215.

$FreshiahMugure Pastor Gabriel Kioi

Phone:508-981-6703 $kioi Ephraim Njuguna

dennis_ephraim@yahoo.com 5086159020

Tax deductible contributions, contact Mbatia.

Thank you in advance and May God bless you.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of Pastor Jane W Kioi Of Harrisburg, PA