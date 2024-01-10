Death Announcement Of Pastor Jane W Kioi Of Harrisburg, PA

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Death Announcement Of Pastor Jane W Kioi Of Harrisburg, PA
Death Announcement Of Pastor Jane W Kioi Of Harrisburg, PA

We are saddened to inform you of the passing on to Glory of Pastor Mrs. Jane W. Kioi, wife to Bishop Gabriel Kioi  (Lord’s Family Fellowship, Harrisburg, PA).

It happened in the morning of Thursday Jan. 4th 2024 upon the family’s arrival from Kenya.

Kindly uphold the family in prayer during this difficult time.
The need is large. The specific  budget will be communicated later.
Kindly send your financial contributions to:

  1. Mbatia Kuria: Cashapp or Zelle
    Phone:717-327-3914 $Mbatiakuria
  2. Freshiah Njau
    Phone: 717-350-8215.
    $FreshiahMugure
  3. Pastor Gabriel Kioi
    Phone:508-981-6703 $kioi
  4. Ephraim Njuguna
    dennis_ephraim@yahoo.com 5086159020
    Tax deductible contributions, contact Mbatia.

Thank you in advance and May God bless you.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Related Posts
OBITUARIES

Death Announcement of Hon. Joshua Muia Kitivi

OBITUARIES

Wake And Funeral Details For Grace Njeri Matiru of Baltimore

OBITUARIES

Double Tragedy: Death Announcement of Kathleen and Fredah…

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of Mzee Joseph Wanjue, Father to Dr…

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

 

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement Of Pastor Jane W Kioi Of Harrisburg, PA 

Continue Reading

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d