Kenya Introduces New System To Help Unemployed Youth

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Kenya Introduces New System To Help Unemployed Youth
Kenya Introduces New System To Help Unemployed Youth

The Kenya government through the Ministry of Labour has unveiled a digitized skills inventory system that will gather crucial skills data in the country.

In a statement on Monday January 29, the Ministry of Labour said the new system will analyze supply and demand of skill in the country and identify any gaps.

The Ministry noted that the inventory system will improve the placement of unemployed youth by aligning their skills with local and international markets.

“The National Skills Inventory will be utilized to analyze the supply and demand of skills, with the aim of identifying any skills gaps in Kenya.

This system will greatly improve the placement of unemployed youth by effectively aligning their available skills with both local and international labor markets,” read the statement in part.

Related Posts
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

China to Support Kenya’s Mission to Haiti Despite Court…

KENYA NEWS

Kenya Wins 1 Key UN Post After Tightly Contested Race

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Milestones: Kenya Discovers Rare Mineral Used to Make Phones

KENYA NEWS

Kenya To Miss Out On Ksh177B Finland Funding

According to State Department for Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, the collected data will ensure that the country has a reserve of human resources to meet local demand and address any surplus labour, which is expected to enhance the inflow of remittances.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday PS Mwadime mentioned that the database will be hosted on the National Employment Agency Integrated Management System (NEAIMS).

The system is accessible through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection website at www.labour.go.ke.

By Ezra Nyakundi

 

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Kenya Introduces New System To Help Unemployed Youth

Continue Reading

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More